Germany needs to limit refugee influx, media says

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Germany needs to limit the number of refugees it takes in or even close its borders, conservative allies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at the weekend, as the European country deals with a record influx of displaced people fleeing from the Syrian war and poverty, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Around 800,000 refugees are expected to arrive in Germany, Europe's largest and richest economy, this year and complaints from politicians, the federal states and the municipalities that they cannot cope are growing.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Europe needed to restrict the refugee intake, and members of the Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister party to Merkel's conservatives in Bavaria, said Germany should shut its borders. Bavaria shares a border with Austria and has borne the brunt of the influx.

"If as many asylum seekers continue to come to Germany as in recent weeks, we won't have any choice but to temporarily stop taking people in and to close the borders to them," CSU politician Stephan Mayer told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS).

Thousands of people are streaming into Germany every day, attracted by relatively liberal asylum laws and generous benefits. Some 6,750 people arrived in Bavaria alone on Friday and another 6,000 piled in on Saturday, a police spokesman said.