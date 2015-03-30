Germanwings crash: 78 DNA strands isolated

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Five days after Germanwings flight 4U 9525 crashed in the French Alps killing all 150 on board, investigators say they have isolated 78 DNA strands.

However, they denied German media reports body parts of co-pilot Andreas Lubitz had been identified.

Report informs referring to the BBC, the cockpit voice recorder suggested he crashed the plane deliberately.

A transcript leaked to German media revealed the frenzied final minutes, with the pilot, locked out of the cockpit, shouting "open the damn door!"

Recovery teams have so far only reached the mountainside on foot or by helicopter to continue the search for human remains as well as parts of the aircraft, including the flight data recorder which is still missing.

Marseille prosecutor Brice Robin said an access road was being built to the remote site.

Mr Robin said work on the road, which would give all-terrain vehicles access to the area, could be completed by Monday evening.