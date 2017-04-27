German serviceman held on suspicion of preparing terrorist act

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ German law enforcement authorities detained in Frankfurt am Main a serviceman of the Bundeswehr on suspicion of terrorism, Report informs referring to TASS.

It has already been confirmed in the Frankfurt am Main prosecutor's office.

Investigators believe that a young man with German citizenship, in 2015, pretended to be a migrant and applied for refugee status in Germany. After his request was satisfied, he acquired a gun on the black market and planned to commit a terrorist attack. Nothing has been reported on his possible motives.

Besides the serviceman, another person - a student from Bavaria was detained.