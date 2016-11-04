German Interior Ministry proposed to revoke citizenship of terrorists

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Citizens of Germany, accused of terrorist activities abroad may be deprived of citizenship in the future.

Report informs citing the TASS, corresponding bill prepared by German Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI).

According to constitution of the country, those who have two passports - German and other may be deprived of citizenship. The bill is aimed primarily against the Germans, who are also citizens of Syria or Iraq and travel to these countries to take part in the fighting on the side of the terrorist groups.

Law enforcement agencies of Germany counted 870 people who went to the Middle East to fight for terrorist groups. About 100 of them have dual citizenship.