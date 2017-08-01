German foreign minister: EU to protect itself from US industrial policy

Baku. 1 August. REPORT.AZ/ The European Union will take protective measures in case the Unites States pursues the industrial policy under the motto of “America above all” under the pretext of sanctions.

Report informs referring to the TASS, Foreign Minister of Germany Sigmar Gabriel told Rheinische Post newspaper.

“Overcoming the Ukrainian crisis and maintaining the political pressure, the source of which is sanctions, is very important for us. It will only happen if we act unanimously,” Sigmar Gabriel noted.

According to him, the EU will defend itself from the industrial policy under the motto of “America above all” pursued under the pretext of sanctions.