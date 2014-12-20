Georgia’s PM ready to meet Russia’s leaders

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakly Garibashvili is ready to take part in a meeting with Russia’s leadership but thinks it necessary to work out in detail its timescale, venue and format, he told reporters in the country’s western city of Samtrediya on Saturday.

“We are ready for the meeting to take place,” Garibashvili said adding “But we should thoroughly analyze when, where and in which format and make preparations for the meeting.”

He said “it’s wrong to hold a meeting just for the meeting.”

“It should focus on certain results and so we again fix our readiness for the meeting,” the prime minister said. “Georgia’s government and I personally will participate in it.’

On Friday, Secretary of Security Council Irina Imerlishvili made public Georgia’s President Georgy Margvelashvili’s intention to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin only for negotiations on topical bilateral issues, informs Report citing TASS.

Imerlishvili said that these include the situation around South Ossetia and Abkhazia and the agreement on alliance and strategic partnership signed by Russia and Abkhazia on November 24.

“For other themes there exists the Geneva format, where Georgian and Russian negotiators are considering other political issues,” Imerlishvili said.

At the annual news conference in Moscow on December 18 Putin said that Russia was prepared to welcome Georgia’s president or prime minister in Moscow.

“If the Georgian leadership finds that possible, we will be glad to see any representative of the Georgian leadership, including the president and the prime minister in Moscow,” he said.

The president said as Russia had recognised independence of Abkhazia and of South Ossetia, the situation in the relations got complicated.

“Honestly speaking, very complicated [to find a way out],” he said.