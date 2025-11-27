Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 08:15
    Georgia drops charges against Trump, closing last criminal case against him

    A court in Georgia has closed a criminal case against US President Donald Trump and his team related to their attempts to challenge the results of the 2020 elections in that state, Report informs via TASS.

    The Fulton County Court granted the prosecutor's office's request to drop charges against Trump, which included forgery and an attempt to persuade an official to violate his oath, as well as violations of the law on criminal organizations (RICO Act), designed to combat organized criminal groups.

    "The Court grants the motion. This case is hereby dismissed in its entirety," the court said in its ruling. Thus, there are no more criminal cases against Trump.

    In total, four criminal cases were opened against Trump during the presidency of Democrat Joe Biden.

    Besides the Georgia charges, Trump was accused of improperly storing classified documents in Florida, and in Washington he was charged with trying to maintain power through illegal actions despite losing the 2020 election.

