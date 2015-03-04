Federal Security Service Governor: 'There are several suspects in Nemtsov murder case'

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ Investigation into the murder of a Russian politician Boris Nemtsov already have suspects.Report informs citing the Tass it was said by the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia Alexander Bortnikov.

They always exist - he told reporters in response to relevant questions.

Earlier it was reported that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation checks at least five possible versions of the assassination.