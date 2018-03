Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Three people are missing and four have died in east coast storm cells that have wreaked havoc as they moved south from Queensland, to NSW and now Tasmania.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the local police said.

More than a dozen houses at Collaroy, on Sydney’s northern beaches, are on the brink of collapse. The flood situation in Tasmania has been labelled a national disaster.