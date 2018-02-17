 Top
    Florida shooting spurs copycat threats in US schools

    Some teenagers threatened to massacre schools© ABC News

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ A few days later, after shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed, several more teenagers across the country threatened to commit massacre in schools.

    Report informs referring to the Gazeta.Ru.

    In particular, on February 15, police have detained 18-year-old Jack Sawyer, who threatened with lot of victims in a Vermont school. Then police explained that the plans of Sawyer were not related to incident in Florida.

