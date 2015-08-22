 Top
    Floods killed at least 10 people in India

    700 thousand people fled their homes

    Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ More than 10 people died and 700 thousand left homeless as a result of strongest floods in last 15 years in northeastern India. Report informs citing the TASS it was said in a report published by Assam Disaster Management Authority.

    According to the report, "Situation continues to deteriorate and because of the unprecedented rise of water more than 1 thousand villages left in the flood zone." According to ASDMA 700 thousand people fled their homes in a week, at least 10 people were killed hundreds wait for evacuation.

    This is the second wave of powerful floods in northeast India's monsoon season.

