Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    Fire breaks out at chemical maker Dow's Texas plant

    Other countries
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 08:38
    Fire breaks out at chemical maker Dow's Texas plant

    A fire broke out at Dow's chemical Plant B in Freeport, Texas, on Monday, the company said in a Facebook post, Report informs via Reuters.

    The fire was contained within the facility block and all employees were accounted for, Dow said in an update.

    Texas chemical plant fire
    Texasda kimyəvi maddələr istehsal edən zavodda yanğın olub
    В Техасе загорелось предприятие по производству химикатов

    Latest News

    08:55
    Video

    Medical helicopter crashes on Sacramento highway, leaving 3 in critical condition

    Other countries
    08:46

    Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in Tbilisi

    Region
    08:38

    Fire breaks out at chemical maker Dow's Texas plant

    Other countries
    08:33

    Competitions in 4 sports to be held within III CIS Games in Azerbaijan today

    Individual sports
    08:23

    Azerbaijan may establish OTS Plus format for cooperation with other countries

    Region
    08:14
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull promising areas of strategic partnership

    Foreign policy
    08:08

    Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Azerbaijan's Gabala

    Foreign policy
    08:01

    Talks on Gaza proceed very well, Hamas agrees to important things — Trump

    Other countries
    20:58
    Photo

    Court once again confirms that order to fire ballistic missiles on Ganja was issued by Armenian leadership

    Incident
    All News Feed