Fire breaks out at chemical maker Dow's Texas plant
Other countries
- 07 October, 2025
- 08:38
A fire broke out at Dow's chemical Plant B in Freeport, Texas, on Monday, the company said in a Facebook post, Report informs via Reuters.
The fire was contained within the facility block and all employees were accounted for, Dow said in an update.
Latest News
08:55
Video
Medical helicopter crashes on Sacramento highway, leaving 3 in critical conditionOther countries
08:46
Georgian police detain 13 participants in riots in TbilisiRegion
08:38
Fire breaks out at chemical maker Dow's Texas plantOther countries
08:33
Competitions in 4 sports to be held within III CIS Games in Azerbaijan todayIndividual sports
08:23
Azerbaijan may establish OTS Plus format for cooperation with other countriesRegion
08:14
Photo
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull promising areas of strategic partnershipForeign policy
08:08
Jeyhun Bayramov meets Hakan Fidan in Azerbaijan's GabalaForeign policy
08:01
Talks on Gaza proceed very well, Hamas agrees to important things — TrumpOther countries
20:58
Photo