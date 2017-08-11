 Top
    Fire breaks out in Bangladesh airport

    All flights were canceled at the airport

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ The fire that broke out inside Bangladesh’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport today has been tamed before sustaining any major damage.

    Report informs citing the foreign media, all activities at the airport remained suspended following the fire.

    According to information, firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

    The power supply of the airport was suspended.

    Notably, airport located 20 km from Dacca was commissioned in 1981. There are 3 passenger terminals. About 8 million passengers per year accept 190 flights a day.

