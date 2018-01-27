Ferry with 50 people aboard missing in Pacific Ocean

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Rescue service of Kiribati and New Zealand search for missing vessel in the Pacific with 50 people aboard.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, newspaper New Zealand Herald writes.

Ferry departed Nonouti Island bound for South Tarawa, capital of Kribati on January 18. The journey was expected to take two days.

After the ferry disappeared, the local authorities started the search and rescue operation. New Zealand defense forces and rescue services joined the operation this week.

The ferry was equipped with high frequency radio. It is not known if the ferry has enough fuel and potable water for passengers.