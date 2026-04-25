Ferit Hoxha: Albania expects UAE to open embassy in Tirana

The United Arab Emirates plans to open an embassy in Albania, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Ferit Hoxha wrote on X following a meeting with Badr Jafar, the UAE Foreign Minister's Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy, on the sidelines of the Delphi Economic Forum, Report informs.

"On the margins of the Delphi Economic Forum, I had the pleasure of meeting with the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy of the United Arab Emirates, H.E. Badr Jafar. Our discussion focused on the growing economic opportunities between our two countries, with particular emphasis on strengthening trade relations and expanding areas of cooperation. While our countries have already built a solid relationship and a sustainable framework of cooperation, I encouraged greater engagement from the UAE's private sector in key sectors such as energy, tourism, innovation, and hospitality, among others. In this context, the prospect of opening a UAE Embassy in Tirana represents an important and welcome step forward. It reflects the strength and quality of our partnership and paves the way for even deeper and more dynamic collaboration in the years ahead," he wrote.