    Female suicide bombers kill over 60 people in Nigeria

    The two female suicide bombers sneaked into an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp and detonated themselves in the middle of it

    Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Two female suicide bombers killed more than 60 people at a camp for people displaced by an insurgency of the jihadist Boko Haram group in the northeast Nigerian town of Dikwa, military and emergency officials said on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

    The attack occurred 85 km (50 miles) outside the capital of Borno state, centre of the seven-year insurgency, they said. It took place on Tuesday, but a breakdown in the telephone system prevented the incident being made public earlier.

    The two female suicide bombers sneaked into an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp and detonated themselves in the middle of it, emergency officials and the military source said.

    The chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, Satomi Ahmad, added that 78 people were injured.

    No group claimed responsibility but the attack bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram, which has frequently used female bombers and even children to hit targets.

