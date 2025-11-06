Fatal road accident in Pakistan leaves 7 burned alive
Other countries
- 06 November, 2025
- 11:02
Seven people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Pakistan, Report informs referring to the Geo News channel.
There were five passengers on the bus and two on the truck. After the collision, both vehicles caught fire and were completely destroyed.
Authorities said they have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.
Latest News
11:59
Residents of Nakhchivan AR may be exempt from most taxes for 10 yearsFinance
11:49
ADY: Freight train to Armenia carries nearly 1,000 tons of Kazakh wheatInfrastructure
11:39
NGO head: Armenians have renamed nearly 1,700 geographical locations in Western AzerbaijanDomestic policy
11:30
Azerbaijan, Gulf funds mull mechanisms for long-term partnershipICT
11:29
Aygun Aliyeva: Record number of projects on Western Azerbaijan funded in 2025Domestic policy
11:15
Azerbaijani Ombudsman issues statement on 5th anniversary of Victory DayDomestic policy
11:14
Photo
Digital Knowledge Lyceum opens in BakuEducation and science
11:13
Photo
Video
Dress rehearsal for Victory Day parade in BakuDomestic policy
11:02