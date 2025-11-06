Fatal road accident in Pakistan leaves 7 burned alive

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Seven people were killed in a collision between a passenger bus and a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on the Makran Coastal Highway in Pakistan, Report informs referring to the Geo News channel.

    There were five passengers on the bus and two on the truck. After the collision, both vehicles caught fire and were completely destroyed.

    Authorities said they have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

    Pakistanda avtoqəzada yeddi nəfər diri-diri yanıb
    В Пакистане произошло смертельное ДТП, семь человек сгорели заживо

