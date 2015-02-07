Facebook founder donates 75 million US dollars to hospital in San Francisco

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ A founder and CEO of the world's largest social network Facebook Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated 75 million USD dollars to the hospital in San Francisco (CA). Report informs referring to TASS.

"This money is very important to us. It will be spent on the construction of the new intensive care department and trauma center," the medical institution stated. Zuckerberg's donation was the largest one in the history of the hospital that was opened in 1994.

Facebook founder noted that the money transferred to the hospital will make the health services be more accessible to all residents of San Francisco. "We think that everyone should have access to quality health care. San Francisco - our house, we work and live here and want to contribute to the people," Zuckerberg said.