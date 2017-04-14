ExxonMobil unveiled Tillerson's earnings for 2016

 Top
    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Over the past year, current US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has earned 27.4 mln USD as ExxonMobil's CEO. 

    Report informs citing the Reuters, referring to company's data transferred to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

    It is noted that the income of ExxonMobil top managers increased, despite the fact that the company's profit fell by more than half.

    Tillerson's compensation package increased by 0.5%, as his salary increased by 4% to 3.2 mln and the premium increased by 8% to 19.7 mln USD.

