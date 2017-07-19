Extreme cold weather in Argentina claims 7 lives

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Seven people were killed as a result of cold weather and freezing temperatures from a polar wave in Argentina.

Report informs citing the foreign media, the victims are a 54-year-old homeless man in the seaside resort city of Mar del Plata and a 41-year-old man living in a shack in Santa Fe province. Officials said Monday that both died of hypothermia.

Another five people died from carbon monoxide poisoning when using stoves.

Notably, Extreme cold weather came to Argentina last week. An absolute record of -25.4 Celsius was registered in the Patagonian ski resort of Bariloche.