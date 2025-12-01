Explosion sparks major fire at Nippon steel's factory in Japan's Hokkaido

An explosion occurred at a factory in the city of Muroran in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, early Monday, triggering a large fire and scattering concrete debris across the site, Report informs via Xinhua.

According to the local fire department, residents near the North Japan Works of Nippon Steel in Muroran called emergency services at around 12:55 a.m. local time (15:55 GMT), reporting shaking in their homes and a possible fire at the facility. Firefighters arriving on scene confirmed that a hot blast stove had exploded, sparking a major blaze inside the plant.

The fire department said that about 10 workers who were on site at the time had already evacuated, and no injuries have been reported. However, the fire remained intense, and extinguishing efforts continued for several hours.

The company has halted furnace operations and is assessing equipment damage as well as the potential impact on its supply chain and logistics.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.