Explosion hits Saudi mosque, 5 killed - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least five people were killed in a Shiite mosque attack in al-Ahsa in east Saudi Arabia, Report informs al-Arabiya reports.

Eyewitnesses said gunfire was heard after an explosion had hit a Shiite mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia, wounding at least 7 people.

The blast was followed by gunfire at the Imam Rida Mosque in the town of Mahasen in al-Ahsa province, a local activist told Reuters.

The attack took place during Friday prayers at the mosque, local eyewitness Mohammed al-Nimr told AP, adding that the security forces and an ambulance have already arrived at the scene of the incident.

Residents said security forces were exchanging gunfire with five "terrorists".

A suspect in the attack has been reportedly arrested, al-Arabiya reported.