© РИА Новости

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Five persons were killed in a blast inside an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) tanker at the Cochin Shipyard in Kerala state of India on Tuesday.

Report informs referring to local media, at least 13 others were injured.

The blast took place when some workers were working in the tanker ship. The case of explosion is being investigated.

High ranking police and top shipyard officials have reached the accident site.