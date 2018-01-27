 Top
    Close photo mode

    Expanded a search area for missing boat also carrying Azerbaijanis in Sea of Japan

    The vessel ‘Kunashir’ of Sakhalin Shipping Line joined search op

    Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The vessel “Kunashir” of Sakhalin Shipping Line joined the search for missing fishing vessel ‘Vostok’ in the Sea of Japan. The search area has been expanded.

    Report informs, representative of Maritime-Rescue Coordination Center ‘Vladivostok’ told the RIA Novosti.

    “Today, the search area has been expanded. The vessel ‘Kunashir’ of Sakhalin Shipping Line joined the search. Rescue vessel “Fresco”, helicopter Mi-8 and plane Be-200". 

    "The weather in the area is improving,” said the representative. 

    He added that ‘Vostok’ and its crew was not found yet.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi