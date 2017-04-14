 Top
    Close photo mode

    Evacuation begins in four besieged Syrian towns

    Evacuation deal brokered by opposition

    Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, evacuation has begun in four besieged Syrian towns.

    Report informs citing BBC, the evacuation deal has been brokered by Iran and Qatar.

    People from Foah and Kefraya near Idlib in the north-west, have arrived in Rashideen, west of Aleppo.

    Similar operations have begun in rebel-held Madaya, near Damascus. It is not clear if nearby Zabadani, included in the deal, is also being evacuated.

    More than 30,000 people will be moved.

    Notably, in March 2017, the UN stated 60 000 population in the envisaged towns. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi