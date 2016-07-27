 Top
    Close photo mode

    European Commission to not impose sanctions on Spain and Portugal

    Newspaper El Pais writes citing the sources

    Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ The European Commission recommended on Wednesday not to impose fines on Portugal and Spain for missing their 3 percent GDP targets.

    Report informs, newspaper El Pais writes citing the sources.

    In early July, EU finance ministers agreed to start formal introduction of sanctions procedures against Spain and Portugal for failing to reduce the budget deficit before deadline.

    Finance Ministers Council "established that Spain and Portugal have not taken effective action in accordance with recommendations given to them to reduce the budget deficit."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi