European Commission official implicated in fraud scandal retires

    Other countries
    • 04 December, 2025
    • 10:27
    Stefano Sannino, Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf at the European Commission, has announced he will retire early from his current post as Director-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf, following his involvement in the ongoing investigation into suspected misuse of EU funds, Report informs via Euractiv.

    In an internal message to staff on Wednesday, and seen by Euractiv, Sannino confirmed that he had been questioned in relation to a project carried out during his tenure as the secretary-general of the EU's diplomatic service, the EEAS.

    He said, however, was "confident in the work of the magistrates and confident that everything will be clarified." Sannino was taken into custody and then released late on Tuesday after being named a suspect in the fraud probe rocking Brussels.

    Citing the need to protect the Directorate-General's work, Sannino said he no longer considered it "appropriate to continue" in his role and would retire at the end of December.

    "The Directorate-General needs to stay focused on its activity and implement the ambitious agenda that we have developed," he wrote.

    Deputy DG Michael Karnitschnig will assume the role of acting director immediately, the email said.

    It is the first top-level departure connected to the widening investigation involving raids on the EEAS and the College of Europe, first reported by Euractiv.

