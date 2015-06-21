European Commission called on EU countries to show solidarity in solving refugee crisis

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The number of displaced persons has reached almost 60 million and continues to grow worldwide, according to a statement by the European Commission on the occasion of World Refugee Day on June 20, Report informs referring to Interfax.

On that day European Commission calls on leaders of European countries to fulfill their obligations of solidarity and to shared responsibility in solving the refugee crisis.

The Commission recalls the measures to manage illegal migration, which was developed in May in connection with the crisis situation in the Mediterranean. These include saving the lives of refugees who moved to other countries and in distress at sea, mitigating the root causes of migration, the fight against selling people into slavery, the improvement of the asylum system in the EU border protection. The summit will be devoted to this issue, which will take place on June 25-26 in Brussels.

"As long as there is an instability, people will continue to flee (their countries) and to seek asylum, - the statement says. This problem has no easy solution, but it is clear that no country can alone solve it. Therefore, we do the daily work with international partners, trying to strengthen the stability and to keep the peace."