European Commission adopted a strategy to create European Energy Union

European Commission adopted a strategy for the creation of the European Energy Union.Report informs it was said today in Brussels, European Commission Vice President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič.

M. Šefčovič stressed that the adopted document will allow to create a more sustainable, secure and competitive energy policy of the EU and to outline the main directions of this policy for the next 5 years.

According to him, 14 of the 29 commissioners of the current composition of the European Commission will work to create the European Energy Union. The strategy includes measures to improve the transparency of the conclusion of gas contracts, the development of regional cooperation and diversification of energy supply, integration into a single energy market and energy efficiency of the EU.