 Top
    Close photo mode

    European Commission adopted a strategy to create European Energy Union

    The document defines the main areas of EU energy policy for the next 5 years

    Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission adopted a strategy for the creation of the European Energy Union.Report informs it was said today in Brussels, European Commission Vice President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič.

    M. Šefčovič stressed that the adopted document will allow to create a more sustainable, secure and competitive energy policy of the EU and to outline the main directions of this policy for the next 5 years.

    According to him, 14 of the 29 commissioners of the current composition of the European Commission will work to create the European Energy Union. The strategy includes measures to improve the transparency of the conclusion of gas contracts, the development of regional cooperation and diversification of energy supply, integration into a single energy market and energy efficiency of the EU. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi