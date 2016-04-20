European Comission proposes Ukraine to lift visas

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ European Commission representative Margaritis Schinas said that visa requirements for Ukrainians were officially lifted following Wednesday's legislative proposal by the EU executive, Report informs referring to the TASS.

The proposal now allows short-term tourist and business travel for Ukrainians holding biometric passports had been expected and now requires endorsement by EU member states and the European Parliament.

In the face of concerns about migration, the Commission stressed that the measure did not give Ukrainians the right to live or work in the bloc.