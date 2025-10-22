EU Parliament sets condition for Serbia's accession process
Other countries
- 22 October, 2025
- 18:34
The European Parliament has adopted a resolution setting a condition for Serbia's accession to the European Union, Report informs via RIA Novosti.
According to the resolution, Serbia's EU membership process cannot progress unless Belgrade imposes sanctions against Russia.
