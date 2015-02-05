EU looking at blacklisting about 15 more Russians and Ukrainians and 4 organization

Baku. 5 February. The European Union is looking at supplementing the blacklist of Russian and Ukrainian citizens with about 15 more names, Report informs a European diplomatic source told TASS late on Wednesday.

The source said it would be mostly leaders of self-defense forces in eastern Ukraine. Apart from that, the European Union might blacklist another four organizations.

The issue, according to the source, has been discussed by the Committee of Permanent Representatives in the European Union since the beginning of the week. A final decision is expected by the weekend. In this case supplements to the blacklist will be published before a meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council due on February 9.

The diplomat also said that Greece, which opposed new sanctions against Russia, would not block the blacklist extension as move having no economic impacts.

Another European diplomat told TASS that new names to the blacklist would be made public on Saturday at the latest.

Greece will not block tougher sanctions against Russia that are to be agreed by European Union permanent representatives by the end of this week, a European diplomatic source told TASS late on Wednesday.

"Blocking of sanction is out of the question, since they have no economic effects," the source said.