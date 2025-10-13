Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    EU fully supports Trump's Gaza plan

    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 18:22
    EU fully supports Trump's Gaza plan

    The European Union (EU) fully supports US President Donald Trump's plan for a peaceful resolution of the situation in the Gaza Strip, António Costa, President of the European Council, wrote on X, Report informs.

    "Hope begins today in Sharm El-Sheikh. Thanks to POTUS (US President Donald Trump), to all the mediators, and to all those who kept working along the way and never gave up, today we celebrate hope and look forward to peace.

    Today's collective pledge brings us one step closer to a lasting peace, grounded on the two-State solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side, leaving no place for terrorism.

    Now we must make sure that all the parties contribute constructively to the implementation of the plan.

    The EU fully supports its principles and stands ready to contribute to the next steps-in the transitional governance, the security, and the reconstruction of Gaza. As soon as the conditions allow it, we will expand our humanitarian assistance.

    The road towards peace is still long. But today the international community is united in our pledge to make it happen," reads the post.

    António Costa Trump Gaza plan EU
    Aİ Trampın Qəzza planını tam dəstəkləyir
    Кошта: ЕС полностью поддерживает план Трампа по Газе и готов внести свой вклад

    Latest News

    19:16

    Samarkand hosts coordination assembly of ‘Unity-2025' joint exercise

    Military
    19:04
    Photo

    Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of Turkmenistan Culture Days

    Cultural policy
    18:49
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss development of North–South Transport Corridor

    Foreign policy
    18:43

    Russian FM meets with heads of four Caspian diplomatic missions

    Region
    18:22

    EU fully supports Trump's Gaza plan

    Other countries
    18:09

    Erdogan meets Macron, Starmer, and Sheikh Mansour in Egypt

    Other countries
    17:56

    Madagascar's president leaves country on French military plane

    Other countries
    17:52

    Hamas' military wing to hand over bodies of four deceased hostages to Israel today

    Other countries
    17:39

    Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 91,000 barrels per day in September

    Energy
    All News Feed