EU fully supports Trump's Gaza plan

The European Union (EU) fully supports US President Donald Trump's plan for a peaceful resolution of the situation in the Gaza Strip, António Costa, President of the European Council, wrote on X, Report informs.

"Hope begins today in Sharm El-Sheikh. Thanks to POTUS (US President Donald Trump), to all the mediators, and to all those who kept working along the way and never gave up, today we celebrate hope and look forward to peace.

Today's collective pledge brings us one step closer to a lasting peace, grounded on the two-State solution, with Israelis and Palestinians living side by side, leaving no place for terrorism.

Now we must make sure that all the parties contribute constructively to the implementation of the plan.

The EU fully supports its principles and stands ready to contribute to the next steps-in the transitional governance, the security, and the reconstruction of Gaza. As soon as the conditions allow it, we will expand our humanitarian assistance.

The road towards peace is still long. But today the international community is united in our pledge to make it happen," reads the post.