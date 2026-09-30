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    EU enlargement commissioner to visit Montenegro

    Other countries
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 17:24
    EU enlargement commissioner to visit Montenegro

    European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos will visit Montenegro tomorrow, according to Report's Balkan bureau.

    During her visit, Kos will attend a meeting of foreign ministers held as part of the Berlin Process.

    She will participate in a plenary session and panel discussions alongside foreign ministers from Western Balkan countries, EU member states participating in the Berlin Process and the United Kingdom, as well as other stakeholders.

    The meeting will focus on progress made by the Western Balkans toward EU integration, regional relations, common security and resilience.

    The participants will also review the implementation of the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, including efforts to gradually integrate regional countries into the EU Single Market and establish a Common Regional Market.

    The Berlin Process is a high-level diplomatic platform launched by Germany in 2014 to accelerate the integration of the Western Balkan countries - Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo (around 100 UN members do not recognize Kosovo and see it as a part of Serbia) - into the European Union.

    Marta Kos European Union Montenegro
    Avrokomissar Marta Kos Monteneqroda Qərbi Balkanların Aİ-ə inteqrasiyasını müzakirə edəcək
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