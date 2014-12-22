Essebsi wins Tunisia presidential election

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Beji Caid Essebsi of the Nidaa Tounes party on Monday was declared winner of Tunisia's presidential runoff poll with 55.68 percent of the vote.

According to Tunisia's independent election commission, Essebsi's competitor, incumbent Interim President Moncef Marzouki, won 44.32 percent of the vote in Sunday's poll.

The runoff poll results make Essebsi the sixth president in Tunisia's modern history and the fourth since the 2011 uprising that ousted autocratic President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali.

Essebsi won 1,731,529 million votes in Sunday's runoff poll, while Marzouki won 1,378,513 million, according to election commission head Chafiq Sersar.

He added that a total of 3,189,672 million Tunisians – some 60 percent of the country's registered voters – cast votes in the runoff.

Runoff poll results are almost identical to those compiled by an independent tally conducted by The Anadolu Agency.