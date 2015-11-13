Erdoğan slammed European countries for not sharing responsibility on Syrian refugee crisis

Baku. 13 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Erdoğan slammed European countries on Thursday for not sharing the responsibility on the Syrian refugee crisis saying, "What would happen if these refugees go to Europe?" and blamed them for leaving the refugees for death on the Aegean Sea, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Speaking to CNN International's Hala Gorani, President Erdoğan criticized the western world for closing their doors on the Syrian refugees flooding into European borders.

"What would happen if 2.2 million Syrian refugees walk into Europe?" the president asked.

Commenting on the Russian air strikes in Syria, Erdoğan said that the air strikes create a security risk and despite Turkey's good relations with Russia and communicating the risk with Moscow, the practice has not changed.

Accusing Russia for targeting the moderate Syrian opposition during air strikes, President Erdoğan also said that he will be discussing the regional issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Antalya on Nov. 15-16.

Meanwhile, the president criticized the West saying, "There is no good terrorist or bad terrorist" and blamed them for contradicting themselves when it comes to tolerating the

People's Protection Units (YPG) because they fight against ISIS in Syria.

Answering Gorani's question on the U.S. stance on possible safe-zone in Northern Syria, President Erdoğan highlighted that Turkey has plan B and C and will take necessary steps when the time comes.