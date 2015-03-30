Election 2015: PM warns of 'stark choice' as campaign begins

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ David Cameron is to tell voters they face a "stark choice" between him and Labour's Ed Miliband as the election campaign officially gets under way.

Report informs referring the information given by theBBC, the PM will visit the Queen, marking the end of the five-year coalition government, ahead of the 7 May poll.

Later, he is expected to say the UK is on the "right track" and a Labour government would be "economic chaos".

Mr Miliband will say the Conservatives pose a "clear and present danger" to UK firms by risking an exit from Europe.

After months of unofficial campaigning, the five-and-a-half week race for No 10 begins in earnest.

Parliament has been formally dissolved under the terms of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

Government ministers remain in charge of their departments until a new administration is formed but MPs will cease to be members of Parliament and writs will be issued for elections in all 650 constituencies.

Issues likely to dominate the campaign include the economy and spending cuts, Britain's EU membership and immigration.

After meeting the Queen at Buckingham Palace, Mr Cameron is expected to make a statement outside Downing Street in the afternoon.

It is understood he will say that "after five years of effort and sacrifice... this election is about moving forward".

He will say the "next prime minister walking through that door will be me or Ed Miliband" and a Conservative government would oversee "an economy that grows, that creates jobs, that generates the money to ensure a properly funded and improving NHS".

He will say Labour leader Mr Miliband "pays lip service to working people while planning to hike taxes and increase debt".