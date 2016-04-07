EgyptAir hijack: Cyprus 'agrees to extradite suspect'

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Cyprus has agreed to extradite to Egypt the man accused of hijacking an airliner last week, Report informs citing the BBC.

Seif al-Din Mustafa, 58, used a fake suicide belt to hijack the EgyptAir flight and forced it to fly to Larnaca.

He has been held in Cyprus and the extradition process is expected to be fast-tracked.

Mr Mustafa has been described as being mentally disturbed and can be charged with air piracy, kidnapping and threatening behaviour.

According to Cypriot police, the suspect gave a voluntary statement admitting to the hijacking, the news agency added.

The incident is believed to have been motivated by a row between Mr Mustafa and his ex-wife, who lives in Cyprus.