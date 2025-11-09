Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package Military Parade

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Other countries
    • 09 November, 2025
    • 14:27
    Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 12:06 pm (IST) on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, Report informs via Hindustan Times.

    The epicenter was at 90 km, NCS said on X.

    No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

    Meanwhile, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.07 on the Richter scale. GFZ said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake that hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands measured 5.5 on the Richter scale.

    Soon after the earthquake, Malaysia said there was no tsunami threat following the tremors.

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands falls among the world's most seismically active belts and is categorised as Zone V seismic zone.

    Earthquake Andaman Nicobar Islands
    Близ Андаманских островов зарегистрировали землетрясение магнитудой 5,5

    Latest News

    14:45

    Hakan Fidan to visit United States tomorrow

    Region
    14:27

    Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Other countries
    14:12

    Turkish president: Azerbaijan will be architect of peace in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    13:58

    China launches Lijian-1 Y9 carrier rocket

    Other countries
    13:51

    Erdogan: Great development in Karabakh reflects Ilham Aliyev's strong leadership

    Foreign policy
    13:14

    FM: Glorious tricolor flag waves across all of Azerbaijan's territories

    Foreign policy
    12:58

    Tsunami advisory issued for Japan's Iwate Prefecture following 6.7-magnitude quake

    Other countries
    12:36

    MFA: Tricolor flag embodies Azerbaijan's rich history and bright future

    Domestic policy
    12:21

    Azerbaijani-origin Ukrainian police major killed in Donetsk

    Region
    All News Feed