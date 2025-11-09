Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale jolted India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 12:06 pm (IST) on Sunday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said, Report informs via Hindustan Times.

The epicenter was at 90 km, NCS said on X.

No loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.07 on the Richter scale. GFZ said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles). United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake that hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands measured 5.5 on the Richter scale.

Soon after the earthquake, Malaysia said there was no tsunami threat following the tremors.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands falls among the world's most seismically active belts and is categorised as Zone V seismic zone.