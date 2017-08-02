 Top
    Earthquake hits Mongolia near Russian border

    But damages or the destruction were not reported

    Baku. 2 August. REPORT.AZ/ The earthquake of magnitude 4 hit northern part of Mongolia, about 50 km from the border with Russia. 

    Report informs citing the Interfax.

    According to the Altai-Sayan branch of the United Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, tremors occurred at 364 km east of the Russian city of Kyzyl.

    The intensity of concussions in the epicenter was 4.9 points.

    Earlier, an earthquake measuring 5.7 occurred east of the Kurile Islands.

