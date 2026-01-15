Number of taxpayers in Azerbaijan rises by nearly 5%

As of January 1 this year, Azerbaijan had 1,674,984 registered taxpayers, 4.9% higher than on January 1 last year, Report informs, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Of the total number of taxpayers, 86.8% are individuals, while 13.2% are legal entities and other organizations. Over the past year, the number of individual entrepreneurs increased by 4.6%, and the number of institutions, enterprises, and organizations rose by 6.6%.

By the end of December last year, the number of registered commercial entities reached 204,065, which is 7.2% more than a year earlier.

In 2025, a total of 14,051 commercial entities were registered by the state. Of these, 88.7% were established with domestic investment and 11.3% with foreign investment. Electronic registration accounted for 85.1% of all newly registered commercial entities, while the share of e-registration among domestically invested limited liability companies reached 96.5%.

Among registered commercial legal entities, 92% are limited liability companies, 1.1% are joint-stock companies, 1.1% are cooperatives, with the remainder operating in other legal forms.