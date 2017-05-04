Dust storm chokes Beijing and northern China

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ A dust storm is choking a large swathe of northern China including the capital, Beijing, in yet another air quality crisis to affect the country.

Report informs referring to BBC.

Official air quality readings have soared well above the recommended World Health organization (WHO) limit. Authorities are advising residents to avoid outdoor activity and for children and elderly people to remain indoors.

The dust is blowing in from neighbouring Mongolia and China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. Dozens of flights have been delayed or cancelled due to worsened visibility.