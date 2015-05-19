 Top
    Dozens Dead in Colombia Landslide

    At least 52 people were killed and 37 injured after heavy rains caused a landslide in Northwest Colombia

    Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Heavy rains in Salgar in Antioquia department, in Colombia’s northwest mountains, sent mud and water crashing onto homes, killing and injuring dozens, according to government officials. Rescue teams and search dogs have been mobilized in the area, as an undetermined number of people have also been reported missing.

    Report informs referring to the foreign media, "the earth slid into the course of the La Liboriana ravine, then the dammed water caused an avalanche which destroyed everything in its path," Regional police commander Jose Angel Mendoza told Reuters.

    According to emergency management director Maria Ines Cardona, several homes and bridges have also been damaged.

    Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos released a statement on Twitter, assuring that the affected population that they will receive "all our support."

