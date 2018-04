© Ria.ru

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the United States Donald Trump has arrived at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who as hostess of the current summit meets the incoming leaders, greeted each other, exchanged a few cues, and shook hands.

As expected, the first meeting of presidents of the United States and Russia will be held within the framework of the G20 summit.