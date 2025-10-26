Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    On October 26, the Russian army continued its airstrikes on several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Report informs referring to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

    This time, the attacks primarily targeted areas on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

    The strikes killed four people and injured 28 others, including two children.

    The main targets were the Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Pozniaky districts.

    Drones shot down in mid-air fell on residential buildings, causing significant damage. A family of three was killed in the Desnianskyi district.

    Report's correspondent has prepared photos from the scene.

    Russia shelling Kyiv
    Photo
    Dağıntılar, mülki insanların ölümü – Kiyevdə vurulan binanın görüntüləri - REPORTAJ
    Photo
    Разрушения, гибель мирных жителей - кадры обстрела здания в Киеве - РЕПОРТАЖ

