Destruction, civilian deaths - footage of shelling of building in Kyiv - PHOTOS
Other countries
- 26 October, 2025
- 17:42
On October 26, the Russian army continued its airstrikes on several Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Report informs referring to the Kyiv City Military Administration.
This time, the attacks primarily targeted areas on the left bank of the Dnipro River.
The strikes killed four people and injured 28 others, including two children.
The main targets were the Desnianskyi, Darnytskyi, and Pozniaky districts.
Drones shot down in mid-air fell on residential buildings, causing significant damage. A family of three was killed in the Desnianskyi district.
Report's correspondent has prepared photos from the scene.
