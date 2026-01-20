Death toll rises to 9 after steel plant blast in China's Inner Mongolia

The death toll has risen to nine following a blast at a steel plant in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with one other person still unaccounted for as rescue efforts continue, local authorities said Tuesday, Report informs via Xinhua.

The explosion took place at 3:03 p.m. (GMT+8) Sunday at a plate plant of Baogang United Steel in Baotou City, according to the on-site emergency rescue headquarters. Previous updates show that the blast originated from a 650-cubic-meter saturated water and steam spherical tank.

Verification of the missing person is ongoing.