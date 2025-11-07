Death toll in Philippines from Typhoon Kalmaegi rises to 188

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    Other countries
    The death toll in the Philippines from Typhoon Kalmaegi rose to 188 on Friday as it left the country and moved into Vietnam, where it killed two people, Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency.

    A total of 135 people remain missing, and 96 others were injured due to the devastation caused by Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, said Diego Mariano, deputy spokesman for the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), according to local media outlet The Inquirer.

    Cebu City in Central Visayas accounted for 139 fatalities, while the remaining deaths were reported in Cebu Province, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Agusan del Sur, Capiz, and Southern Leyte, with one death each in Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Bohol, and Leyte.

    An official update said a total of 2,258,782 people were affected by the typhoon, with at least 397,634 still in evacuation centers.

    Before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, a designated region in the northwestern Pacific Ocean where the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) monitors weather disturbances, Kalmaegi made landfall eight times, wreaking havoc across several parts of the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

    A total of 9,585 homes across the country were damaged, including 264 that were completely destroyed.

    death toll Philippines typhoon
    Filippində "Kalmaegi" tayfunu nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 188 nəfərə çatıb
    Число жертв тайфуна "Калмаэги" на Филиппинах возросло до 188

