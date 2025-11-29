Death toll from tropical cyclone Ditwa in Sri Lanka rises to 123
Other countries
- 29 November, 2025
- 10:48
At least 123 people have died in Sri Lanka as a result of Tropical Cyclone Ditwa.
Report informs, citing the country's Disaster Management Center, that 130 people remain missing due to adverse weather conditions.
In total, 373,428 people have been affected by the cyclone. More than 43,000 residents have been evacuated to 488 temporary shelters set up across the country.
