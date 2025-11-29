Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Other countries
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 10:48
    Death toll from tropical cyclone Ditwa in Sri Lanka rises to 123

    At least 123 people have died in Sri Lanka as a result of Tropical Cyclone Ditwa.

    Report informs, citing the country's Disaster Management Center, that 130 people remain missing due to adverse weather conditions.

    In total, 373,428 people have been affected by the cyclone. More than 43,000 residents have been evacuated to 488 temporary shelters set up across the country.

    Sri Lanka tropical cyclone victims
    Şri-Lankada "Ditva" siklonunun qurbanlarının sayı 123 nəfərə çatıb
    Количество жертв тропического циклона "Дитва" на Шри-Ланке возросло до 123 человек

