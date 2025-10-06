Death toll from India landslides rises to 23
Other countries
- 06 October, 2025
- 09:00
The death toll in the devastating landslides triggered by torrential rain in North Bengal has reached 23, officials said, Report informs referring to The Statesman.
In view of the grave situation in the hills, Terai and Dooars regions, a rapid action cell has been set up within the Governor"s House premises to quickly address the distress calls from the people and tourists trapped in the disaster-affected areas.
Although the figure of 23 fatalities till Monday morning is as per the latest compilation by India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the district administrations in Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri, the officials apprehend that the actual death toll could be more, as rescue and recovery operations were ongoing.
