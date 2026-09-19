Death toll from attack at police HQ in Pakistan rises to 31

The death toll from an explosion and gun attack at a police headquarters in northern Pakistan rose to at least 31, including 16 police personnel, a senior police official told AFP on Saturday, with fighting ongoing, Report informs via AFP.

Attackers stormed the Old Police Lines complex at Kohat, a town of around 220,000 people in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, on Friday afternoon.

The police compound serves as a district-level police headquarters, housing key offices of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Special Branch and several other police units.

"At least 31 people, including 16 police personnel, have been killed and more than 100 injured so far in the militant attack and suicide bombing," the official said.

"Several militants are still holed up in the Special Branch section of the Kohat Police Complex," the police official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"An exchange of fire with them has been ongoing since late last night. Their exact number remains unclear," the official added.

A statement from the Kohat district health officer late on Friday said that more than 100 people had been injured, the vast majority of them police personnel, and several were in a critical condition.

Local militant group Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan, a faction linked to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) - the Pakistani Taliban - has claimed responsibility for the attack.